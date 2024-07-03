Turn your savings into assets: Start investing in Mutual Funds

Investment vehicles known as mutual funds combine the capital of several participants to purchase various stocks, bonds, and other securities. They provide individual investors access to a diversified investment portfolio, usually at a lower cost than investing directly in the market, and are managed by qualified fund managers. Because mutual funds are open-end, investors can purchase or sell shares at the close of business every day at the net asset value (NAV), which is determined by looking at the assets that make up the fund. The fund offers prospects for investors to attain either capital appreciation or income production, or both, contingent upon the investing goals and tactics of the fund.