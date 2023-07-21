TV is the place to be as Asia Cup 2023 brings early festivities for brands

TV and HD penetration are at an all-time high and cricket viewership this year is testament to its growing power. HD homes witnessed a 30% increase in 2023 compared to last year and its immediate impact was seen in IPL when the HD reach for the tournament witnessed a 2X growth crossing a reach of 100 million for the first time. Cricket on TV associations have consistently showcased that advertising brands witness significant boosts in metrics across the marketing funnel and the festive opportunity is an extremely important one for brands looking to make a comeback in their respective categories. No other platform can drive a scale as massive within a short duration of two and a half weeks. The patriotic fervor that international tournaments showcase propel viewer attention and large scale co-viewing on television will be a massive factor in driving brand conversations, engagement and recall.