TVS Racing ignites racing culture by bringing the ultimate racing experience to young enthusiasts; announces association with KidZania

Enthusiasts across the globe recognize TVS Racing for being at the forefront of promoting motor racing and the nuances of safe riding. Backed by over 40 years of racing heritage and pedigree, TVS Racing, has been the pioneer of the One Make Championship in India since 1994, having trained and given the opportunity to over 5,000 budding racers to sharpen and showcase their skills on the tracks. Today, the program consists of four categories in India – Rookie, Women’s, Media, and Expert, and in 2022 expanded internationally with the first ever TVS Asia One Make Championship.
With nurturing talent being at its core, TVS Racing recently announced its partnership with KidZania, one of the world’s leading edutainment theme parks, to create a first-of-its-kind racing experience for young enthusiasts and riders. The company unveiled its state-of-the-art TVS Racing Experience Zone at KidZania Delhi NCR and Mumbai, to open the world of motor racing to the racers of the future. Considered as the ultimate stepping stone for young enthusiasts to explore the world of motorsports, these experience zones offer a slew of interactive learning areas to virtually customise motorcycles, race on simulators, assembly areas, and a mini track race arena to introduce and promote racing culture in the young minds.
As a first in India, TVS Motor has partnered with KidZania with an aim to train and improve the riding skills of young riders, further instilling the maturity of understanding that racing is meant for the tracks. The company says that this partnership is an extension of TVS Racing's commitment of promoting motorsports as a safe and thrilling experience in controlled areas, for passionate enthusiasts and young riders between the age of 4 – 16 years.
Speaking on this partnership, Sudarshan Venu, managing director, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing has propagated and championed racing in India for over four decades. We are excited to further expand safe yet thrilling racing to customers around the world. Racing and video games offer fun and excitement, and we are delighted to be able to offer a great racing experience to kids through our partnership with KidZania!”
To further up its ante, TVS Racing has announced the launch of its first virtual championship at KidZania. This two-month long championship will be based on the participation and performance of young riders on the racing simulators, assembly zone and design challenges at the TVS Racing experience centres.
Vimal Sumbly, head business - premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing has always been at the forefront of promoting two-wheeler racing in the country, and we believe this unique experience will not only create a memorable experience for children but will also inspire and cultivate passion for racing in the next generation. Driven by the philosophy that inspiration starts young, and aspiration starts younger, we aim to offer a fun and interactive experience for children to learn and experience the joy of racing in a safe and controlled environment. In line with this, we have launched our first ever TVS Racing virtual championship for these kids, to experience the world of motor racing at KidZania and get the opportunity to explore it in-depth."
Kids visiting KidZania in Mumbai and Delhi NCR can explore the TVS Racing Experience Zone that offers a TVS Apache RR 310 Assembly arena; TVS Apache RR 310 Design Studio to design your bike using cues, understanding the assembly lines, and using kits basis the given guidelines; TVS Racing Racer including TVS Racing Simulator Experience, and a riding license from the riding school; TVS Racing Racer @ Racetrack on an exclusively developed motorcycle; and Riding gear including Helmets, Gloves and riding jackets and merchandise including t-shirts for the young riders and enthusiasts.