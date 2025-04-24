UltraTech Cement – Desh Ka No.1 Cement champions sustainability at Maha Kumbh 2025 with ‘MahaKumbh ka MahaSankalp’

UltraTech Cement Limited, India’s No. 1 cement brand, once again demonstrated its leadership and commitment to sustainability with the MahaKumbh ka MahaSankalp campaign at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. This initiative showcases UltraTech’s role as a thought leader in sustainability, aligning its industry expertise with a meaningful social impact campaign that addresses plastic waste management at one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

A game-changer in sustainable waste management

Maha Kumbh attracts millions of devotees but also generates significant plastic waste, creating an urgent need for responsible waste management. UltraTech, through its MahaKumbh ka MahaSankalp initiative, tied up with Local Authorities and planned an integrated campaign that encouraged devotees to take a pledge towards creating a clean future by disposing of plastic waste sensibly.

To amplify the campaign, UltraTech created a high-voltage visibility drive covering all the major routes and landmarks of Prayagraj. For on-ground activation, UltraTech placed 50 blue bins in the Sangam Mela premises for proper waste disposal, which were manned by 50 sanitary workers. Making a 360-degree impact UltraTech deployed an LED van that covered the residential areas, educating people and devotees about the proper plastic waste disposal through interactive means. The plastic waste collected was used as an alternative fuel at UltraTech’s Dalla Cement Works in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh.

Measurable impact and strong execution

To ensure effectiveness, UltraTech deployed dedicated sanitation workers, installed waste bins at high-footfall locations, and introduced a specialized cleaning van to enhance waste collection efficiency. Additionally, an LED activation van was deployed to create awareness about responsible waste disposal and the benefits of plastic segregation.

The campaign received significant media attention, with Red FM, Prayagraj covering and amplifying its impact. UltraTech also planned extensive social media posts and engagement activities to further drive awareness and participation. Dedicated social media handles were created, allowing for more focused communication and direct engagement.

To connect emotionally, UltraTech created a powerful music video, voiced by the legendary singer Shaan, capturing the essence and purpose of the campaign. The video has reached millions of people across Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, with the numbers still growing.

On-ground messaging was equally strong, with widespread branding at 40+ temples, 1000 pole boards, 100 police booths, and 100 large hoardings in and around Prayagraj. These efforts aimed at raising awareness about the plastic waste challenge.

The initiative extended to nearby cities like Varanasi, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi with 100+ wall wraps and 1.5 lakh sq. ft. of high-wall painting, reinforcing UltraTech’s commitment to sustainability. This commitment was further carried forward through the on-ground workers.

Strategic media outreach and a PR approach have further enhanced visibility, positioning UltraTech as a socially responsible brand, and amplifying its commitment to sustainability. UltraTech also released a detailed case study video, showcasing the execution, participation and impact of the initiative.

By February 2025, the initiative successfully processed over 400 metric tonnes of plastic waste, preventing it from polluting the environment and instead transforming it into a valuable energy source.

This achievement also marked UltraTech as a leader in collecting and processing the largest quantity of plastic ever by a cement brand. As UltraTech puts it – ‘Ghar ek, Mauka ek,' this effort is truly a 'Mahakumbh ek, Mauka ek' moment, reflecting their commitment to sustainability.

It is also a part of UltraTech’s larger sustainability mission, wherein the company collaborates with over 80 municipal corporations across India to manage incinerable, non-biodegradable waste. In FY24 alone, UltraTech co-processed 5.43 lakh tonnes of municipal solid waste, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable business practices.