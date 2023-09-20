Unlocking Premium – 110+ MN Affluent Viewers Makes World Cup on HD The Elite Choice for Advertisers

HD Homes comprise 33% of Total TV Universe in India

Cricket viewership on television has been on a record-breaking spree for over a year and the growth of HD homes and HD viewership for cricket have been critical components of this successful run. As per BARC, HD homes have grown by 30% to 73 million in 2023 and the HD viewership for IPL 2023 was the winner, amassing a massive 109 million viewers (Over 2X compared to 2022). The addressable audience for HD in India stands at 220 million, making HD homes 33% of the total TV universe in India. To add to its strength, 71% of HD viewers are from NCCS AB strata with 3X higher affinity for HD among NCCS A audiences in Megacities, driving ownership for the cream of affluent audiences. The ongoing Asia Cup has already set the ground running for HD viewership driving close to 5X higher reach compared to the previous edition, as per BARC.