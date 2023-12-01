Unveiling the triumph: A comprehensive analysis of Diwali sale 2023 on e- commerce Marketplaces!!

MAIN ATTRACTIONS OF GREAT INDIAN SALE 2023!!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 was a trend setter in a lot of ways with an array of categories witnessing highly noticeable growth in retail sales and customers making use of other favorable options such as no- cost EMI and Amazon Pay Later. Let’s look at some of the key insights from GIF 2023 that cannot be missed!

· More than 38,000 sellers recorded their highest single-day sales ever.

· Small and medium enterprises, startups, artisans, and women entrepreneurs provided an extensive array of products, with 6,500 sellers witnessing a fivefold increase compared to 2022.

· Compared to last year, Amazon Pay usage was up by 2.4x

· One in three Prime shoppers opted for skincare, traditional wear, and decor & lighting for their homes, with the categories seeing a +47.35%, +22.94%, and +46.00% increase in retail sales value compared to the prior period, respectively.

· In the premium category, Amazon sold 2.5 times more smartphones than the previous year, thanks to affordable options like No Cost EMI and exchange offers. Notably, 60% of the smartphones sold were 5G-ready, and 70% of the orders came from tier 2 and below towns.

· A record-breaking surge in sales was observed for large-screen TVs, marking an increase of over 50% compared to 2022.

· Amazon Fashion witnessed a 3x spike vs 2022, with sarees, men’s denim, casual wear,

premium shoes, and sports shoes being customer favorite options.

· Dermat-led businesses and beauty giftsets showed up to a 3x and 4x surge in comparison to last year, while the new hot beauty equipment category had a 70% spike.

· Amazon Fresh experienced year-over-year growth of more than 50% in snacks, biscuits, dry fruits, and beverages.