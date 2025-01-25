Upgrade your banking PIN with Axis Bank’s new Devanagari PIN

In honour of India’s 76th Republic Day, Axis Bank has reimagined digital security with a cultural touch through its latest innovation—the Devanagari PIN. Designed to encourage customers to upgrade from predictable PINs like birthdays or anniversaries, this innovation blends cultural pride with advanced security.

Advertisment

The cornerstone of the campaign is www.devanagaripin.com, a dedicated platform that allows users to generate their PIN in just a few steps.

The process ensures that the PIN is not only personal but also much harder to guess, making it a practical yet innovative solution for today’s security challenges.

The dangers of predictable PINs

The campaign’s accompanying film highlights a pressing issue: the widespread use of weak, easily guessable PINs. From birthdays to anniversaries, people often choose PINs that are simple to remember but equally simple for scammers to exploit. The film demonstrates how easily personal information can be found online, putting financial security at risk.

Why this matters

Axis Bank’s Devanagari PIN is a celebration of India’s cultural heritage, marrying tradition with technology.

In a world where cybersecurity threats are rising, personalising PINs through Devanagari offers an ingenious way to protect user data. It’s a step forward for digital banking security, wrapped in a concept that feels uniquely Indian.