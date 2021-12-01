Upskill in Digital Marketing with ISB for a high-growth career

Unlike other digital marketing programmes that focus only on dry theory, this programme uses practical exercises, real-world case studies, and Stukent Mimic Pro, an in-demand digital marketing simulation platform. The programme modules cover multiple aspects of digital marketing while developing your ability to:

1. Reach through digital marketing channels

2. Keeping customers engaged through effective engagement strategies

3. Using metrics to measure the success of campaigns

4. Analysing qualitative and quantitative data across the online customer journey

5. Optimising current digital marketing strategies to provide an effective online experience.