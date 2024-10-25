Varun Dhawan transforms Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre for Prime Video’s ‘Citadel Honey Bunny’ launch

For the first time in its five-decade history, the iconic Gaiety Galaxy (G7 Cinemas) in Mumbai was illuminated in yellow in a spectacle marking the launch of Prime Video’s latest series, Citadel Honey Bunny, a highly anticipated series that promises a fresh twist on Indian entertainment. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan headlined the grand event, held on a sunny morning at 11 AM, attracting fans and media for a unique spectacle that turned heads across the city.

Varun Dhawan’s arrival set the tone for the event’s excitement. Making a dramatic entrance on a customised Citadel Honey Bunny-branded motorcycle, he rode up to the theatre on a yellow-and-black bike that echoed the building’s striking new colour scheme. As fans cheered, Varun engaged with the crowd, stopping for selfies, signing autographs, and greeting attendees in a show of star power that amplified the event’s energy.

In an eye-catching moment, Varun was lifted 20 feet above the ground on a crane to reveal Gaiety Galaxy’s new look. Massive posters and artwork of Citadel Honey Bunny blanketed the front of the iconic theatre, transforming it into a canvas of bold, action-packed visuals. The design, a striking mix of yellow and black, represented the adventurous essence of the series, and the spectacle left onlookers in awe.

The newly wrapped theatre featured action-heavy scenes, vibrant colours, and creative designs, giving the audience a sneak peek of what’s to come with Citadel Honey Bunny. Each visual element was crafted to immerse viewers in the series' energetic world, breathing new life into the building that has long been synonymous with Bollywood cinema and entertainment.

By the event’s end, Gaiety Galaxy, now aglow with its new yellow façade, symbolised not just a promotional success but also a blend of history and innovation, linking the theatre’s legacy with the bold future of Indian entertainment. The launch not only generated buzz around Varun Dhawan’s OTT Series debut Citadel Honey Bunny but also paid homage to Gaiety Galaxy itself, celebrating its deep roots in the city’s cinematic culture.

With this grand unveiling, Citadel Honey Bunny has set the stage for its debut, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s next.