VI JOHN offers makeover to devotees through its unique activation "Hum Sab Mein Hai Shri Ram" at Ayodhya

The campaign intricately merges grooming with spiritual service, shaping a unique pilgrim experience.
VI JOHN, India's no 1 shaving cream brand, recently launched a special activation, Hum sab mai hai Shri Ram, on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The campaign combines elements of devotion, service, and grooming, leaving a lasting impact on the pilgrims visiting Ayodhya.
A key feature of the campaign is the establishment of a Vi-John Shaving Zone at Sarayu Ghat. Pilgrims, seeking a sacred dip in the river, are treated to complimentary shaving sessions at the VI JOHN Shaving Zone, enhancing their spiritual experience.
The Shaving Zone also houses a sales counter, offering tempting deals on VI JOHN's product range, providing pilgrims with an opportunity to make purchases at their convenience.
Adding an extra layer of uniqueness to the campaign, a select group of fortunate devotees are chosen daily for a complete makeover at Saryu Ghaat by VI JOHN. Following their purifying dip at the Sarayu, these individuals undergo a smooth shaving experience, courtesy of VI JOHN's shaving products and aftershave lotions.
As part of the transformative experience, they receive new kurtas and are adorned with the Ram naam tilak on their foreheads, coupled with a Ram naam patta to drape around their shoulders, symbolising their deep devotion to Ram Lala. Subsequently, they were chauffeured in a special vehicle named "Ram Rath," provided by VI JOHN, from Sarayu Ghat to the revered Ram Mandir for darshan.
Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager - Marketing, VI-JOHN Group, says, “VI JOHN has always stood with its brand vision of grooming India. With the Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta happening along with a huge pilgrim turnout at Ayodhya, we thought of this unique campaign Hum Sab Mein Hai Shri Ram. It's a perfect message to remind devotees that keeping oneself well-groomed is another way to pay respect to Ram Lala. The makeover offered at our stalls allows devotees to experience devotion alongside the power of grooming, leading to a surreal experience.”
The overall success of this initiative lies in its ability to underline the importance of grooming and cleanliness, akin to the practice of purifying oneself before visiting any sacred dhaam. Aptly named Hum Sab Mein Hai Shri Ram, the activation seamlessly blended spiritual devotion with personal grooming.
VI JOHN's campaign not only offers a unique and memorable experience for devotees but also demonstrates a thoughtful approach to community engagement.