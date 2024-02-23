VI JOHN offers makeover to devotees through its unique activation "Hum Sab Mein Hai Shri Ram" at Ayodhya

Ashutosh Chaudharie, General Manager - Marketing, VI-JOHN Group, says, “VI JOHN has always stood with its brand vision of grooming India. With the Ram Mandir Pran Prathishta happening along with a huge pilgrim turnout at Ayodhya, we thought of this unique campaign Hum Sab Mein Hai Shri Ram. It's a perfect message to remind devotees that keeping oneself well-groomed is another way to pay respect to Ram Lala. The makeover offered at our stalls allows devotees to experience devotion alongside the power of grooming, leading to a surreal experience.”