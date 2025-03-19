VI-John’s ‘Grooming Ka Mahakumbh’ enters Asia Book of Records

VI-John Healthcare India has secured a place in the prestigious Asia Book of Records for organising the largest digital pledge on personal grooming. The milestone was achieved during Grooming Ka Mahakumbh at Prayagraj 2025, where 10,410 participants took the ‘Grooming Pratigya’, committing to making personal grooming a part of their daily routine.

The initiative aligns with VI-John’s broader vision of fostering self-care and confidence, reflecting the increasing awareness of grooming as an essential aspect of personal well-being. The overwhelming participation in the campaign highlights a growing cultural shift towards personal hygiene and self-presentation.

Commenting on the achievement, Harshit Kochhar, managing director at VI-John Healthcare India, stated, "This record-breaking event is a testament to our commitment to 'Grooming India'. Seeing thousands come together to embrace personal grooming as a way of life reinforces our mission to instill confidence and self-respect in individuals nationwide."

Ashutosh Chaudharie, general manager – marketing at VI-John India, elaborated on the campaign’s impact, "Grooming Ka Mahakumbh was our ambitious campaign at Mahakumbh, which saw record turnout. We offered free grooming services to a vast majority of devotees and educated them about the importance of grooming. To record it and to get a stronger commitment, we asked them to take "Grooming Pratigya" and shared with them a Grooming Pratigya certificate on the spot thereby making it a memorable experience for them."

A special felicitation ceremony was held at VI-John’s corporate office on March 12, 2025, where industry leaders and key stakeholders gathered to commemorate the achievement. The official record handover further underscored the brand’s efforts in driving awareness and innovation in the personal care sector.

With this milestone, VI-John Healthcare India continues to reinforce its position as a leader in the grooming industry, setting new standards in quality, accessibility, and consumer education.

About VI-John Healthcare India

VI-John Healthcare India is a pioneering brand in personal grooming and healthcare, offering premium yet affordable products that empower individuals. With a legacy of excellence and a forward-thinking approach, VI-John continues to redefine personal care standards in India and beyond.