Vi-John’s new campaign champions originality in grooming ft. Ranbir Kapoor

Vi-John, India’s leading shaving cream brand with over six decades of presence in grooming, has unveiled its new integrated campaign featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor. Built on the theme Photocopy Nahi, Original Dikho, the campaign positions grooming as an expression of authenticity and individuality.

For generations, Vi-John has been known for accessibility, quality, and trust. With this campaign, the brand seeks to resonate with a new generation of Indian men who aspire to express their original selves rather than emulate others. The initiative nudges men to drop the duplicate look and show up as original, supported by the introduction of Vi-John’s new premium shaving range.

Ranbir Kapoor, the face of the campaign, says, “Today’s generation doesn’t want to blend in—they want to stand out. Grooming plays a big part in how you express your originality. I love that Vi-John is telling young men to stop being a photocopy and start owning who they are. It’s a simple, strong idea that speaks to the times.”

The campaign has been conceptualised by Havas Creative India and executed in collaboration with Dentsu Media. It is being rolled out across television, digital, print, and social media platforms, using a mix of wit and freshness to connect with younger audiences. The narrative aims to position Vi-John not just as a shaving brand but as a confidence enabler.

Harshit Kochar, managing director, Vi-John Group, says, “With Photocopy Nahi, Original Dikho, we’re celebrating individuality. Vi-John has always stood for accessibility and trust, but today’s consumer also wants relevance and originality. This campaign reflects that duality—it keeps us rooted in tradition while making our voice sharper and more modern.”

Ashutosh Chaudharie, general manager – marketing, adds, “This campaign is a significant step in Vi-John’s brand transformation journey. It’s not just about showcasing grooming products—it’s about owning your identity. With Ranbir leading the narrative and our creative partners bringing it alive with refreshing storytelling, we’re confident of building a stronger emotional connection with today’s youth.”

The campaign also introduces Vi-John’s premium shaving range, featuring dermatologically tested, sulphate-free formulations and razors. These innovations aim to address the evolving grooming needs of modern Indian men by combining performance with care.

Anupama Ramaswamy, managing director & chief creative officer, Havas Creative India, says, “Our new campaign for Vi-John is not just another product ad. It taps into the universal human behaviour and forces them to reevaluate their choice. Following trends is easy, but what sets you apart from the crowd is your own unique style. The clutter-breaking visual message of ‘don’t be a photocopy’ is delivered by Ranbir Kapoor in his quintessential filmy and macho style.”

With Photocopy Nahi, Original Dikho, Vi-John redefines grooming as a symbol of individuality and confidence. The campaign underscores the brand’s mission to remain relevant for the next generation while staying true to its six-decade legacy of “Grooming India”.