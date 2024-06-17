Wild Stone CODE onboards Vicky Kaushal and they are taking freshness up a notch!

Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, commented on the campaign, stating, "Wild Stone CODE Titanium is designed for those seeking an instant burst of freshness and confidence. Vicky Kaushal perfectly represents the modern, vibrant essence of our brand. He was the first celebrity associated with CODE, and we are thrilled to welcome him back. This campaign celebrates the refreshing impact that CODE Titanium brings to everyday life."