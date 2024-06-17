Wild Stone CODE onboards Vicky Kaushal and they are taking freshness up a notch!

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Wild Stone CODE Titanium is among the most popular no-gas body perfumes among men. Three new fragrances are set to join the range soon.
Wild Stone CODE has launched its latest campaign featuring actor Vicky Kaushal as the brand ambassador for its Body Perfumes. The new campaign focuses on the invigorating essence of CODE Titanium, emphasising freshness and confidence.
The advertisement showcases Vicky Kaushal applying CODE Titanium, highlighting its instant refreshing effect. The ad portrays how the fragrance enhances one's confidence and presence, allowing them to seize the day with renewed vigour.
Ankit Daga, Head of Business Development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, commented on the campaign, stating, "Wild Stone CODE Titanium is designed for those seeking an instant burst of freshness and confidence. Vicky Kaushal perfectly represents the modern, vibrant essence of our brand. He was the first celebrity associated with CODE, and we are thrilled to welcome him back. This campaign celebrates the refreshing impact that CODE Titanium brings to everyday life."
Vicky Kaushal also expressed his excitement about the campaign, noting, "I am thrilled to be back with Wild Stone CODE, a brand that resonates with my style. CODE Titanium is all about freshness and confidence. I’m excited for everyone to see our fresh approach to showcasing freshness and experiencing the invigorating effect it brings."
The advertisement is now live across multiple platforms, including television, digital, and social media channels, ensuring that the message of freshness and confidence reaches a broad audience.
For more information, please visit [https://codegrooming.com/] or follow [https://www.instagram.com/codeofficial_in/].
About Wild Stone CODE:
Wild Stone CODE is a premier brand in the men's grooming industry, renowned for its range of high-quality fragrances and personal care products. Committed to innovation and excellence, Wild Stone CODE continually strives to embody sophistication and contemporary style, both crucial to the modern Indian man.