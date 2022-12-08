Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma join hands with toothsi by makeO to help you smile with confidence

toothsi by makeO’s new brand film shows how fixing teeth misalignment and getting a smile makeover is as easy as ordering food from a mobile app.
Proper teeth alignment plays a crucial role in keeping our teeth and gums healthy. Misaligned teeth, crooked teeth, or teeth with gaps render hygiene maintenance quite a challenge, often resulting in diseases such as periodontitis, bad breath, etc. This is where clear aligners come in, serving as an easy-peasy tool to help people correct misaligned teeth and ensure a confident smile.
toothsi by makeO, India’s leading smile makeover brand, has rolled out its first campaign with its brand ambassadors Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to help create awareness about how easy teeth misalignment correction can be. Why Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma? Well, for starters, the duo is known to be vocal about health and overall wellness. This persona resonates with toothsi by makeO’s mission. As noted above, the cheeky ad seeks to show people that teeth alignment is a rather simple process with the brand’s affordable and highly-convenient clear aligners. The ad also shows how toothsi by makeO helps in correcting teeth misalignment without being heavy on the pocket. Finally, the campaign wraps up with a spotlight on how easy it is to book an appointment as well as the ease of using toothsi by makeO’s aligners.
The ad features the iconic Naresh Gosain a.k.a. ‘Gulab Jamun Uncle’ of Swiggy fame. In the film, we see Gosain about to eat a gulab jamun, when Virat and Anushka pop in and tell him and his grandkids that fixing one’s misaligned teeth is “as easy as ghar baithe ordering from a food app”. Then, they go on to explain how toothsi by makeO’s aligners are easy to use, easy to wear and easy on the pocket.
The concept behind the campaign is simple: it draws on the idea of mobile food delivery, which eases and accelerates getting your favourite food delivered, to land the message that addressing teeth misalignment issues is convenient and hassle-free. The ad drives home the message that the entire process can be accessed from the comfort of one’s home via the makeO app.
With over 5,000 dental partners across India, ISO-certified labs and 1,50,000+ smiles designed, toothsi by makeO as a brand has always aimed to help empower its users with the confidence to flaunt their beautiful smiles. This is what has driven the development of the company’s highly-effective clear aligners and a robust service ecosystem to help correct teeth alignment issues.
The toothsi by makeO’s service allows customers to book a scan, receive updates, and also monitor their treatment progress through the brand’s app. The treatments are carried out under the supervision of expert orthodontists to ensure credibility of the whole process. The aligner sheets are CE and FDA-approved which ensures the safety and efficacy of the product. With this new campaign, the goal is to fortify toothsi by makeO’s brand identity and position it as the one-stop solution for a best-in-class blend of orthodontics and technology.
It is clear to see that the brand has worked and continues to work towards solving the problem of teeth misalignment through its easy, contemporary and affordable solution. To further fortify its efforts, toothsi by makeO uses a combination of customer advocacy and influencer marketing to generate greater awareness for its clear aligners. It is also interesting to note that instead of directly marketing its product, the brand has chosen to focus on its offering’s value proposition.
If you want to know more about toothsi by makeO and its clear aligners