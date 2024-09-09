Voods Lifestyle announces Indian cricketer Shivam Dube as their newest collaborator

Shivam has made a name for himself as a dependable and aggressive middle-order batsman, particularly shining in the recent T-20 World Cup, where he established his presence on the international stage. Voods Lifestyle, a new but rapidly growing company in the audio and wearable tech industry, has carved a niche by focusing on cutting-edge technology and quality. Living up to their tagline, "Where innovation meets vitality," Voods has developed a range of unique products, including the Premium Ceramic Smart Ring, Touch Screen TWS, and retro-inspired headphones with built-in FM, catering to nostalgic millennials.