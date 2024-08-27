Vyapar App and Suvit partnership: A new era for MSMEs and tax professionals

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In today's world, with India's economy resting on the strong shoulders of micro, small, and medium enterprises, there has never been any more pressing requirement for streamlined financial management and tax compliance. Feeling the pulse, , one of the most preferred business accounting software companies, announced a strategic partnership with Suvit. This new-generation tax compliance platform has built a name for itself as an innovative solution provider.
This will radically change how MSMEs and tax professionals run their businesses today. The collaboration integrates Vyapar App's with Suvit's cutting-edge tax compliance solutions to come up with a single platform that simplifies the challenges of financial management for small businesses.
Company background
Vyapar App began as a basic accounting solution for small businesses that was oriented on ease of use and affordability. Years later, it has grown into a complete business management tool with more efficacy in efficiently streamlining MSME operations. Vyapar App began with the idea of giving small businessmen an easy-to-use platform to empower them to manage financial, inventory, accounting and billing operations.
Suvit was founded on the vision to make tax compliance easy for any business—small or large. Featuring an initial focus on tax filing solutions, Suvit soon made ripples in the industry for its user-friendly interface and capabilities in dealing with complex tax situations. Digital tax solution demand, especially from the MSME community, who are not able to make any sense of the intricate nature of the country's tax regime, has fueled its growth.
The reason behind the association of Vyapar App and Suvit is that both companies felt the complementarity of product offerings. Vyapar App's strength in accounting and business management combined with Suvit's in tax compliance made a case for a comprehensive solution to cater more holistically to MSMEs. It was conceived from an inclination toward innovation and an idea of empowering small businesses to thrive amidst a competitive market.
In the future, Vyapar App and Suvit will make new additions to their integrated platform with new features that will help address the emerging requirements of MSMEs. They look to leverage new technologies in artificial intelligence and machine learning to make more automation and optimisation possible in business processes, making it easier for small businesses to remain compliant with regulatory requirements and grow.
This Vyapar App-Suvit partnership will therefore sit at the frontline in shaping the future as the MSME sector in India further grows. By doing so, they are making life easier for an MSME's day-to-day operations and equipping them with the money needed against an ever-changing economic landscape.