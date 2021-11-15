Wedding Season Alert! Manyavar releases new campaign #ManyavarAaGaya with Ranveer Singh

In the ad film, the Bollywood superstar is seen as Dulha in a Manyavar sherwani with all eyes on him and his elegant outfit.
Indian weddings are none less than a gala affair. It’s a moment that defines a new phase for you and your partner, the beginning of a life to be built together. With the wedding season on, the brides, grooms and families are ready to rock their outfits, create memorabilia and hold souvenirs of great times! To celebrate this togetherness and get you ready in your best wedding outfits, Manyavar has launched its new campaign #ManyavarAaGaya.
As part of the campaign, the brand has recently released an ad film with the fashionista himself – Ranveer Singh. And what’s better than rocking your wedding outfit like the Bollywood Superstar! In the ad film, as a Dulha, he could be seen in a Manyavar sherwani entering the wedding in a segway with all eyes on him and his attire. The choice of choosing the actor for the films sits well due to his popularity amongst youth and his dapper dressing style.
Manyavar, India’s leading celebration wear brand is best-known for its exquisite Sherwanis, fine Indo-Westerns, classic Kurta-Jackets and matching accessories.
Such is its presence and recall that it’s fair to say that the brand is today synonymous with Men’s traditional wear. Especially, during the wedding season with its wide range of collection, the brand is a one-stop destination for shoppers.
In addition to the ad film, the brand has also taken the influencer route to spread the word. Pre-buzz was created by celebrities like Aly Gony, Rohan Mehra, Dhanshree and Sunny Kaushal who were seen dancing to a snappy tune, creating intrigue amongst their following. Once the campaign went live, the influencers ended the surprise by posting the film welcoming the Manyavar - Ranveer Singh.