What does disappearance of your favourite digital stars have to do with Heineken® Silver? Let’s find out

Internet all over India is shocked by the disappearances of digital influencers in relation to Heineken® Silver.
Over the past few days internet stars like Beyounick, Apoorva Arora, Krishna Shroff, Karan Tacker, Jordindian and several others have suddenly started disappearing. They are not seen as digitally active which is unusual. Generally, these stars keep on posting about their life updates, their work or just the weather outside the window. The disappearance has created a lot of buzz around and developed intrigue among the followers and the internet. Followers have raised the concern and have started to doubt over various mishappenings.
Fans have also started to create conspiracy theories about these stars disappearing all of a sudden. But what’s the matter? How come these stars who are known for being socially superactive disappear all of a sudden and the Internet has no trace of them? Why any news channel or publication isn’t talking about it?
But wait! Let’s talk about it here. Yes, it has to do with Heineken® Silver.
As a matter of fact, your favourite stars are safe and they have not disappeared. They were actually preparing for The Smoooothest Mega Party on 15th Oct at UB Tower, Bangalore. These Internet stars like Brodha V, Cyrus Sahukar, Anusha Dandekar have swooshed off their daily content on their handles leaving behind a message about a mega smooth party at UB Tower Bangalore.
The event is about a new product launch from Heineken® Silver. Audiences will have to register themselves and follow a few steps to get shortlisted for the event and can stand a chance to vibe with their favourite stars at the Mega party.
Heineken® Silver being true to its innovative ways, the new brand, Heineken® Silver unveiled their presence and caught the attention of their audience and especially Gen Z, through a series of unexpected disappearances leading their favourite internet stars to attend the Smoothest Mega Party in the country.
The event will be a one-of-a-kind experience with your favourite artist performing live on the stage. The immersive extravaganzas will marry the passions for a good brew, urban venues and quality music.
To join your favourite internet stars at the Smoothest Mega Party and to experience what the party holds in store for you, register at https://www.smoothestmegaparty.com/ and yes spread the word!