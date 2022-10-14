What does disappearance of your favourite digital stars have to do with Heineken® Silver? Let’s find out

Over the past few days internet stars like Beyounick, Apoorva Arora, Krishna Shroff, Karan Tacker, Jordindian and several others have suddenly started disappearing. They are not seen as digitally active which is unusual. Generally, these stars keep on posting about their life updates, their work or just the weather outside the window. The disappearance has created a lot of buzz around and developed intrigue among the followers and the internet. Followers have raised the concern and have started to doubt over various mishappenings.