What you should know about the OLA Electric IPO

OLA Electric, founded in 2017, is the EV arm of ANI Technologies, the parent company of OLA Cabs. The company's mission is to ensure that clean mobility solutions are accessible and affordable to the masses. OLA Electric has seen significant growth over the past few years. In the fiscal year 2023-2024, the company reported revenue of ₹5,243.27 crore, marking a substantial increase from the previous year's ₹2,782.70 crore. This growth is attributed to the robust sales of its electric scooters and the expansion of its charging infrastructure across India.