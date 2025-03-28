What’s making this TV channel Tamil Nadu’s favourite and a household name?

For generations, Star Vijay has been more than just a television channel—it has been the heartbeat of Tamil Nadu’s entertainment landscape, bringing families together through stories that resonate across age groups. A consistent leader in the Tamil GEC space with over a 40% share, Star Vijay has maintained its leadership for three consecutive quarters, holding unrivaled prime-time dominance. But what makes it a household favourite, and why do brands swear by its impact?

The answer lies in its winning formula—a seamless blend of fiction and non-fiction that creates habitual viewing patterns. Star Vijay pioneered appointment viewing through reality television, delivering shows that became cultural staples.

Home to the top three non-fiction shows, Star Vijay created phenomena from home-grown formats like Super Singer and Cooku with Comali, while continuing to dominate with Bigg Boss Tamil. These shows draw audiences back season after season—Bigg Boss Tamil remains a conversation driver, Super Singer has successfully run for 20 seasons (junior and senior combined), and Cooku with Comali continues to be a fan favorite even in its fifth season. Vijay TV continues to innovate in non-fiction with fresh, engaging formats like Start Music, Anda Kaakasam, Company, and Tik Tik Tik—all achieving instant success. These aren’t just TV shows; they are shared experiences that connect generations. With 11.5 hours of non-fiction programming per week, Star Vijay has firmly established itself as Tamil Nadu’s leading destination for reality entertainment.

Fiction also plays a defining role in Star Vijay’s success, weaving narratives that reflect Tamil culture and emotions. As the leader in ALL the nine prime-time slots, the channel brings the best of fiction, delivering shows like Siragadikka Aasai, Chinna Marumagal, Ayyanar Thunai, Pandian Stores, and Baagyalakshmi, which cater to diverse sensibilities and capture powerful themes that deeply resonate with Tamil audiences. Siragadikka Aasai has seen tremendous success among household audiences, leading to its adaptation in seven other language markets within the JioStar cluster. In a region where television remains a communal experience, Star Vijay continues to deliver stories that feel both personal and universally relatable.

Building on its legacy of blockbuster entertainment, Star Vijay is now gearing up for one of the biggest cinematic events of the year—Pushpa 2. With Pushpa 1 delivering phenomenal viewership on the channel and becoming a massive hit among Tamil audiences, expectations for the sequel are even higher. As anticipation builds, the channel is set to bring this electrifying sequel to homes across Tamil Nadu, further solidifying its position as the go-to destination for entertainment.

For advertisers, this is an unmissable opportunity to align with a cultural phenomenon and capture audience attention at its peak. Star Vijay isn’t just a channel—it’s the pulse of Tamil Nadu, shaping conversations, setting trends, and deepening connections. Time and again, brands looking to make an impact in Tamil Nadu have found success with Star Vijay, the only platform that truly understands and engages the state’s diverse audiences.

Take your brand to the heart of Tamil entertainment with Star Vijay!