What's preventing maximum marketing ROI for streaming

Make no mistake: Marketers know that TV audiences are shifting to streaming services. Global viewership trends, as detailed in the 2023 Nielsen Annual Marketing Report, are hard to ignore. As a result, 84% of the global marketers surveyed for the report say they now include streaming in their media plans. And on average, they’re allocating 45% of their ad budgets to channels that audiences access through an internet-enabled TV (i.e., CTV[1]). The downside in this scenario, however, is that many don’t yet see the value of these investments.