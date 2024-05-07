Who said PLAY was meant ONLY for Kids?

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In a BID to make PLAY an ESSENTIAL PART of the lives of INDIAN ADULTS, the LEGO® Group is back with the second year of the LEGO® Collectors’ Week in the month of MAY.
Adults these days lead extremely stressful and busy lives! Amidst the chaos & hustle of daily lives, we often forget to find moments of relaxation & joy; especially to pursue one’s hobbies and passions! This relentless pursuit of professional goals without enough me-time, can often lead to exhaustion and burn-out!
The SOLUTION is something extremely familiar! Something we’ve all been doing ever since we were kids – but at some point in our lives decide to give up on – PLAY! More and more studies have shown that PLAY and ESPECIALLY PLAY with LEGO® Bricks – can help achieve mindfulness, reduce stress, get you into a zone of joyful focus & help in bonding with friends & loved one’s while also forming stronger social connections!
To help facilitate and add more play to the lives of adults – the LEGO® Group is back with second year of the LEGO® Collectors’ Week in May. This year, to showcase the authentic joy & happiness of building – the LEGO® Group also released 3 Master films – shot with REAL LIFE ADULT LEGO® FANS & Collectors’ from India – Educator Ms. Jayalakshmi Vaidyanathan, AIRLINE Pilot Mr. Vimal Sasidharan & Doctor Vishnu Manohar who collectively own over 100 LEGO® Sets!
Live on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Toycra & Hamleys – the LEGO® Collectors’ Week will also SPOTLIGHT some of the most AWAITED NEW LAUNCHES in INDIA like the 42171 Formula 1 Mercedes AMG, 76429 The Harry Potter TALKING SORTING Hat, 75275 The STAR WARS 25th Anniversary Millenium Falcon & more!
That’s not all – some of the most exciting INTERNATIONAL Bestsellers like the 10323 PAC MAN Arcade, the 10316 Lord of the Rings Rivendell, 71043 Hogwarts Castle or 76262 Captain America’s Shield & MANY MORE AWESOME SETS will be on NEVER SEEN BEFORE INSANE DEALS!
Live between 2nd to 18th May on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Hamleys.in & Toycra.com – there’s something for EVERYONE!
So, whether you’re a fan of SUPERCARS (The Formula 1 & Hypercar collection); MARVEL Superheroes (Daily Bugle, Amazing Spiderman Pop Art, Infinity Gauntlet); SUPERBIKES (BMW RR & YAMAHA MT); Art & Décor (Hokusai’s Great Wave, Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night, LEGO® Botanicals); Star Wars (R2 D2, Invisible Hand Space Ship) or Harry Potter (Hogwarts Express, Hogsmeade Station) – get ready to BUILD WHAT YOU LOVE!
Oh & Get up to 50% Off on your favorite LEGO® Sets ONLY during LEGO® Collectors’ Week!
(Offers valid ONLY till stocks last – So, Hurry!)
