WhosThat 360 – An NDTV venture - Introduces ‘Influencer Badges’ to celebrate digital creators!

Our visionary leader further added: “The world is in a hurry to put everyone in a bucket, it comforts them to know that someone is a micro-influencer while another is a macro influencer, not to think too much of the Nano influencers, they haven’t achieved much. Talking of achievement we at WhosThat360 feel that content creation is a separate profession and a very liberating one at that. Here growth should be celebrated, cherished and encouraged like a badge of honour. It is for these reasons I am super excited to bring “Creator Badge Of Honour” - a ladder which feels like graduating to move closer to one’s dream rather than a social-standing like skewed perspective which divides the creators. Everyone’s journey is different, what’s the same across the board is: passion, hard work and growth; however big or small. Let’s celebrate this growth.”