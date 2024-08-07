WhosThat 360 – An NDTV venture - Introduces ‘Influencer Badges’ to celebrate digital creators!

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Are you ready to showcase your unique identity as a content creator? Are you ready to earn the badge?
NDTV WhosThat360 is excited to announce the launch of unique categories and badges designed to celebrate digital creators across various follower counts. Whether you're a "Go-Getter" or a "Superstar," this is your chance to shine and let the world know who you are. With our premium list of content creators making waves in the digital space, you, too, can earn your unique identification badge and be featured with us. Don’t miss out—DM us now for more details!
In a world that often categorizes influencers by their follower count, NDTV WhosThat360 is taking a different approach. CEO of Red Pixels Ventures Limited, Vaibhav Sehgal, emphasized that content creation is a unique and liberating profession that should be celebrated. The new "Creator Badge of Honour" initiative is designed to recognize the passion, hard work, and growth of all creators, regardless of their follower count.
Our visionary leader further added: “The world is in a hurry to put everyone in a bucket, it comforts them to know that someone is a micro-influencer while another is a macro influencer, not to think too much of the Nano influencers, they haven’t achieved much. Talking of achievement we at WhosThat360 feel that content creation is a separate profession and a very liberating one at that. Here growth should be celebrated, cherished and encouraged like a badge of honour. It is for these reasons I am super excited to bring “Creator Badge Of Honour” - a ladder which feels like graduating to move closer to one’s dream rather than a social-standing like skewed perspective which divides the creators. Everyone’s journey is different, what’s the same across the board is: passion, hard work and growth; however big or small. Let’s celebrate this growth.”
The new categories and badges reflect the diverse range of followers among content creators. Here’s a breakdown of the exciting new badges and what they signify:
A new country (500M+ Followers)
This elite badge is for creators who have surpassed 500 million followers, representing unparalleled influence and reach.
Monarch (100M-499M Followers)
The Monarch badge is for those ruling the digital space with 100 million to 499 million followers, showcasing true leadership.
Juggernaut (50M-99M Followers)
With a follower count between 50 million and 99 million, the Juggernaut badge highlights significant impact and popularity.
Legend (20M-49.9M Followers)
The Legend badge honors those whose content has created a lasting legacy with 20 million to 49.9 million followers.
Superstar (15M-19.9M Followers)
Representing a following of 15 million to 19.9 million, the Superstar badge is for those who inspire and entertain.
Icon (10M-14.9M Followers)
As an Icon, with 10 million to 14.9 million followers, your influence is both profound and far-reaching.
Maverick (5M-9M Followers)
The Maverick badge is for creators with 5 million to 9 million followers, recognized as trendsetters and innovators.
Showstopper (1M-4M Followers)
The Showstopper badge is awarded to those captivating and engaging audiences with 1 million to 4 million followers.
Powerhouse (500K-999K Followers)
The Powerhouse badge celebrates creators with 500K to 999K followers, known for their dynamic presence.
Headliner (100K-499K Followers)
As a Headliner, with 100K to 499K followers, you are recognized for your rising popularity and influence.
Unstoppable (50K-99K Followers)
The Unstoppable badge reflects the relentless drive of creators with 50K to 99K followers.
Firestarter (10K-49K Followers)
The Firestarter badge is for creators igniting the digital space with 10K to 49K followers.
Go-Getter (1K-10K Followers)
The Go-Getter badge recognizes ambitious creators with 1K to 10K followers, who are on the path to digital greatness.
NDTV WhosThat 360's new categories and badges offer an exciting opportunity for all content creators and influencers to showcase their achievements and gain recognition. Whether you're just starting or have already made a significant impact, there's a category for you. Join our community, earn your badge, and let the world see your unique influence.