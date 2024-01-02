WHOSTHAT360 NDTV Influencer Awards: An evening of glitz and loads of glam!

The evening turned all the more special as it was the culmination of the National Talent Hunt contest conducted by WHOSTHAT360. The talent hunt was a month-long competition where 10,000+ participants registered and shared their nomination videos. An esteemed jury comprising of Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji, personality Development Coach Seema Puri, image consultant and designer Bhavana Singh, Founder of A2 motivation Arvind Arora, NDTV’s entertainment editor Prashant Shishodia and interior stylist Manu Mansheet Rai. Out of the many entries, Top 10 winners were shortlisted and awarded on awards night. (Details coming up shortly).