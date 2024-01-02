WHOSTHAT360 NDTV Influencer Awards: An evening of glitz and loads of glam!

World’s first Influencer portal, WHOSTHAT360 recently hosted their first ever Influencer Awards at the Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.
The red carpet at the WhosNext 2023 Influencer Awards was buzzing with the sparkle of digital stars. From social media favourite Orry to singing sensation Sushant Divgikr aka Rani KoHenur, the ‘Wow’ factor of the evening was at its peak to say the least!
It was an exceptional line-up of talent content creators from across India including Ankit Baiyanpuria, Shivohaam, Roshni Chopra, Malini Agarwal, Nitibha Kaul, Sakshi Sindwani, Dharna Durga, Shireen Sewani, RJ Kisna, Ankita Sahigal, Fukra Insaan, Triggered Insaan, Guneet Virdi, Harpreeth Suri aka Mom Wears Prada, Anupama Kumar Vijayanand, Neha Nagar, BeeBom, Gunjan Shouts, Rachit Hirani aka Motor Octane and many more!
Here’s a list of winners:
Social media star of the year - Orry
Auto influencer of the year - Rachit Hirani (Motor Octane)
Game changer of the Year - Ankit Baiyanpuria
Mom blogger of the year - Harpreeth Suri
Photographer of the Year - Varinder Chawla
Lifestyle influencer of the year - Nitibha Kaul
Beauty influencer of the year - Guneet Virdi
International Influencer of the year - Masoom Minawala
Parenting Expert of the Year - Anupama Kumar
Fitness Influencer of the Year - Shivohaam
Celebrity turned Creator of the Year - Roshni Chopra
Fashion influencer of the year - Sakshi Sindwani
Comic Creator of the Year - Dharna Durga
newsmaker of the year :
Fukra Insaan- Abhishek Malhan
Triggered Insaan-Nishchay Malhan
Content creator of the year - RJ Karishma
Singing Sensation of the Year - Sushant Divgikr
The evening turned all the more special as it was the culmination of the National Talent Hunt contest conducted by WHOSTHAT360. The talent hunt was a month-long competition where 10,000+ participants registered and shared their nomination videos. An esteemed jury comprising of Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji, personality Development Coach Seema Puri, image consultant and designer Bhavana Singh, Founder of A2 motivation Arvind Arora, NDTV’s entertainment editor Prashant Shishodia and interior stylist Manu Mansheet Rai. Out of the many entries, Top 10 winners were shortlisted and awarded on awards night. (Details coming up shortly).
With the unconditional support of brand sponsors and gifting partners, the evening turned truly magical. Much needed special mention to the sponsors: Special partners Conker World & SBD Green Energy & Infra, Home appliance partner Panasonic, Partner Trigo, Marketing partner Socialveins, Energy drink partner Hustle, Gifting partner Rica x Mr Barber, Vero Moda, Jack & Jones, and Supported by Invincible.
WHOSTHAT360 – An NDTV Venture – aims to acknowledge the hard work of social media influencers and this platform unites them all together. WHOSTHAT360 has big plans to launch Workshops with established Creators to reach maximum audience and train aspiring content creators for future.
WHOSTHAT360 is an NDTV venture and World’s first and one-of-its-kind Influencer portal that provides daily news, updates, photos, videos and exclusive interviews of influencers and creators from across the globe. WHOSTHAT360 is gaining popularity among the creator tribe and with its first ever Influencer Awards, we’ve only got started!