You sell, we buy: Inside India’s first-of-its-kind ‘The Great Property Sell Fest’

Selling a property has never been this simple—or rewarding. From 16 to 18 May 2025, The Great Property Sell Fest is bringing a first-of-its-kind real estate event to three key cities—Gurugram, Noida, and Panipat—providing property owners and investors with a smarter, faster way to transact.

Organised in association with The Times of India, the event introduces a pioneering concept: “You Sell, We Buy.” For the very first time in India, sellers of all types of real estate—residential units, commercial spaces, retail shops, plots, or food courts—can walk in and sell their property on the spot and at a premium.

Participating developers such as M3M India, Smartworld Developers, and several others will be present to evaluate and purchase properties directly. Whether you own a high-rise apartment or a retail outlet, your asset is eligible.

One event, multiple advantages

What sets The Great Property Sell Fest apart is not just its scale, but the seamless experience it offers. Property owners will have access to instant on-site valuations, on-the-spot approvals, and direct financial assistance, enabling smooth transitions from one investment to the next. On the other side, buyers can explore exclusive, limited-period deals on a range of premium properties—all curated and verified.

Adding to the convenience, top banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bajaj Housing Finance will be present to offer immediate loan approvals, making the fest a complete one-stop solution.

A future-forward property experience

Whether you’re looking to cash out of a legacy investment, reinvest in high-growth real estate, or simply upgrade your portfolio, The Great Property Sell Fest brings everything under one roof. From expert-led valuations to financial closure, each step is designed for speed, transparency, and value.

The event is expected to attract a wide spectrum of homeowners, investors, and real estate professionals, all eager to engage with what could be a new chapter in property transactions.

If you're looking to sell, reinvest, or discover fresh real estate opportunities, make sure to visit The Great Property Sell Fest from 16 to 18 May 2025 in Gurugram, Noida, and Panipat. It’s an event that’s set to reshape India’s real estate landscape.