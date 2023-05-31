YouGov Report - Unveiling Gen Z: Beyond Instagram Obsession

Download report

Online shopping is the future, and Gen Z knows it. In fact, 49% of Gen Z Insta lovers believe that online shopping will be even more fun with augmented reality (AR). When it comes to vacations, Gen Z Insta lovers have specific priorities. 58% of them only want to eat, drink and lie in the sun when they go on holidays. In the era of capturing picture-perfect moments, these young wanderers prioritize rejuvenation and creating envy-inducing content. To capture their attention, discover the local destinations that dominate their consideration list in our report.