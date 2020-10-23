Zee Café’s New Show ‘Dance With Me’ has already got enthusiasts donning their dance shoes

Starting October 25, the dance reality show with a unique interactive experience will see the charismatic dancing sensations, Shakti-Mukti Mohan, in a sizzling avatar.
Dance is the true omnipresent form of art that is embodied with every joyous celebration we have. The foot-tapping, the whirls and twirls are some of the elements which are quite deep-rooted with our happiness. With the festive season around the corner, it’s now time to shed the gloomy days behind and don our dancing shoes to evoke the atmosphere of cheer and celebration.
Zee Café with its first original production co-powered by Loreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum & Jeevansaathi.com, cosmetic partner Dazzler Eterna and special partners Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi and Only Natural Diamonds present ‘Dance With Me’, a dance reality show that promises the audience an ultimate dance extravaganza which will also put forward a unique interactive experience. Being at a phase where the Indian audiences are now eagerly waiting for fresh content at the reality show front, this is an ideal opportunity for Zee Cafe to make their mark. With a pure dance entertainment motive, the show will feature some of the best performances along with special segments that will give budding dancers a platform to showcase their moves.
The show will feature superstar sisters and dancing divas Shakti and Mukti Mohan as celebrity dance experts. With the intent to spread the joy of dancing with fans and enthusiasts, the dance experts will also be seen grooving with both professionals and people from all walks of life. In their unique interactive experience, the show offers the viewers the opportunity to learn directly from the dance maestros themselves. The Mohan sisters will be seen teaching the viewers a new hook step every week and best handpicked entries by the duo themselves would be aired on select episodes of the show.
Catering to the urban English comfortable dance enthusiasts, the content of the show will look at inculcating more international appeal and would also allow the viewers to learn and grow simultaneously. With the understanding of the fatigue that the users feel while watching predictable segments and excessive drama on reality shows, Zee Cafe has efficiently explored the opportunity of discovering new trends and formats of entertainment.
With the reality show set to start from October 25, it has already been creating a lot of buzz on the internet. The dance experts of the show have also shared a hook-step challenge which is now trending on Instagram. Displaying their prowess, the celebrity duo is seen dancing to a track created by ace composer Mayur Jumani, mixing popular Bollywood numbers that are sure to get everyone grooving. Further extending the anticipation around the reality show, they also ask the viewers to take on the hook-step challenge and send in their entries.
Having put great emphasis on the loose ends that other reality shows have left, Zee Cafe with ‘Dance With Me’ looks towards providing the audience with an unrivalled reality show experience. With the idea of providing an interactive experience to their viewers with the help of the weekly hook-step challenges, the show has already built vast anticipation. Dance and reality show enthusiasts eagerly waiting, this dance reality show with a unique twist is bound to create waves.