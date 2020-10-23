Zee Café’s New Show ‘Dance With Me’ has already got enthusiasts donning their dance shoes

The show will feature superstar sisters and dancing divas Shakti and Mukti Mohan as celebrity dance experts. With the intent to spread the joy of dancing with fans and enthusiasts, the dance experts will also be seen grooving with both professionals and people from all walks of life. In their unique interactive experience, the show offers the viewers the opportunity to learn directly from the dance maestros themselves. The Mohan sisters will be seen teaching the viewers a new hook step every week and best handpicked entries by the duo themselves would be aired on select episodes of the show.