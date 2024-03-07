ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 set to dazzle with unprecedented advertiser interest and exclusive title sponsorship by Danube Properties, Dubai

Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, highlighted the strategic significance of associating with Zee Rishtey Awards. "At Danube Group, we believe in the power of communication, and we strive to achieve that through impactful collaborations. Zee Rishtey Awards is a perfect combination of being an excellent platform to connect and entertain Indian audiences globally. Indians accounted for the highest investments in Dubai and Danube Properties in 2023. Our exclusive payment plan of 1% EMI per month with fully furnished homes and 40+ amenities made it possible for thousands of Indians from anywhere in the world to own a home in Dubai. This partnership is aimed at making homeownership more accessible. This is not just about visibility; but about creating conversations with families across the globe."