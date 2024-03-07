ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 set to dazzle with unprecedented advertiser interest and exclusive title sponsorship by Danube Properties, Dubai

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Mumbai, 7th March, 2024: With the festival of colours around the corner, Zee TV, the flagship channel of one of India’s leading media and entertainment conglomerates, is gearing up to paint the town in vibrant hues as it announces the much-awaited annual gala, the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024. This year's edition promises to be a spectacle of unparalleled grandeur, celebrating the cherished relationships viewers have with their favourite Zee TV characters. In sync with the spirit of Holi, the awards ceremony will bring families together for love, joy, laughter and heartfelt celebrations.
Zee Rishtey Awards recognizes and honours the outstanding contributions of actors, directors, producers, creative teams and technicians. This year, as the Zee Kutumb unites to celebrate familial bonds, viewers can expect a mesmerizing showcase of talent, with their favourite stars setting the stage ablaze through spectacular dance performances.
What sets this year apart is the extraordinary level of advertiser interest, with the prestigious title sponsorship secured by Danube Properties, Dubai. This marks a historic first-time association between Zee TV and Danube Properties,an award-winning developer in the Middle East, and is a testament to the event's ever-growing significance and appeal.
Ashish Sehgal, chief growth officer - advertisement revenue, ZEE, expressed his enthusiasm about the milestone collaboration, saying, "The Zee Rishtey Awards hold a very special place in the hearts of millions of our viewers. While we take the grand celebrations to the zenith this year, we are thrilled to welcome Danube Properties, Dubai as our title sponsor for the first time. Their commitment and support speak volumes about the event's unmatched popularity, legacy and reach. Together, we look forward to create a memorable and captivating experience for our audience and partners alike."
Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, highlighted the strategic significance of associating with Zee Rishtey Awards. "At Danube Group, we believe in the power of communication, and we strive to achieve that through impactful collaborations. Zee Rishtey Awards is a perfect combination of being an excellent platform to connect and entertain Indian audiences globally. Indians accounted for the highest investments in Dubai and Danube Properties in 2023. Our exclusive payment plan of 1% EMI per month with fully furnished homes and 40+ amenities made it possible for thousands of Indians from anywhere in the world to own a home in Dubai. This partnership is aimed at making homeownership more accessible. This is not just about visibility; but about creating conversations with families across the globe."
Apart from Danube Properties as the title sponsor, Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 boasts of a prestigious lineup of sponsors, including the Co-powered by partners Cadbury Dairy Milk, Himalaya Turmeric Face Wash, and Colgate. The event's support extends further with Special Partners Smith & Jones Pasta Masala and Rajdhani Poha, while Bandhan Bank takes the spotlight as the official Banking Partner. The show's allure is further enhanced by the Trusted Partnership with Garnier Color Naturals and the Associate Sponsorship from Reli Spray, collectively reflecting a dynamic collaboration of industry leaders in this celebrated awards ceremony.
Zee Rishtey Awards 2024, promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, glamour, and celebration. As the countdown begins, Zee TV invites viewers to join the festivities and revel in the magic of relationships, all set to unfold on the grand stage of the Zee Rishtey Awards. The awards ceremony will be telecast on Sunday, 10th March at 7 PM.