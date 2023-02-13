1 in 2 Indians prefer living in before they get married: Lionsgate Play Report

Live-in before commitment, it's no more the era of Vivah…

As we evolve, Gen Z and Millennials are riding the change in perspectives and are opting for alternative institutions like live-in relationships to form lasting relationships. 1 in 2 Indians agree that it is important to be in a live-in relationship before they get into a committed relationship to understand their partner better. 37% of Indians felt it is okay to live in the same house with a partner even after they have broken up, just like Varun and Ria in Minus One: New Chapter. The report highlights that 34% of Indians feel that their parents will be open to them being in a live-in relationship - this truly shows how parents are slowly and steadily evolving to the concept.