1Stadia acquires exclusive Broadcast Rights for FIFA Events In Indian Subcontinent for 2023

1Stadia, a prominent US-based company specializing in technological advancements in the world of sports and media rights, has announced its acquisition of the exclusive broadcast rights for all FIFA events in 2023, including the highly anticipated FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 ™, FIFA Club World Cup 2023™, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023™, and FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2023™. This significant agreement between 1Stadia and FIFA will bring unparalleled sporting action and excitement to millions of fans across the Indian subcontinent.
Under this licensing agreement, 1Stadia secures the exclusive broadcasting rights for the FIFA tournaments across the Indian subcontinent, encompassing India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Football enthusiasts in these nations can now look forward to comprehensive coverage and live telecasts of the most prestigious tournaments in the world of football.
Speaking about this acquisition and association with FIFA, 1Stadia CEO and Co-Founder Sangeet Shirodkar said, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of the exclusive broadcast rights for FIFA events in the Indian subcontinent. The FIFA events covered under this agreement hold a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide, and the acquisition of these broadcast rights by 1Stadia reflects the company's dedication to offering premium content to its audience. With an immense global following and an ardent fan base, these tournaments captivate viewers with their thrilling matches, talented players, and moments of triumph.”
Speaking about this acquisition and association with FIFA, 1Stadia President Saradha S said, “Securing the exclusive broadcast rights for FIFA events in India is a groundbreaking achievement for 1Stadia, propelling us toward an even more promising future. This milestone represents a pivotal moment in our journey to expand our global presence and connect with wider audiences. India, with its immense passion for football, presents an incredible opportunity for us to deliver unparalleled sporting experiences to millions of fans and create unforgettable moments.”
The broadcast rights acquisition positions 1Stadia as the go-to destination for sports enthusiasts in the Indian subcontinent. The company will leverage its state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced broadcasting capabilities to offer viewers an immersive and engaging journey through these prestigious FIFA events. Fans can anticipate extensive coverage, in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and behind-the-scenes glimpses, bringing them closer to the action like never before.