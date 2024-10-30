200,000 cancel WaPo subscription over presidential endorsement decision

The Washington Post has reportedly faced a significant backlash, with more than 200,000 digital subscribers cancelling their subscriptions by Monday afternoon. eThis wave of cancellations, accounting for roughly 8% of the newspaper’s total paid circulation of 2.5 million, followed the publication's decision to abstain from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris or any other presidential candidat, as reported by National Public Radio (NPR).

According to NPR, not all subscription cancellations will take immediate effect. The decision has also reportedly prompted resignations among several of the Post’s columnists, who voiced their disapproval of the policy shift.

In a statement released on Friday, the paper’s publisher and CEO, William Lewis, announced the Post’s choice to refrain from making any presidential endorsements in the upcoming 2024 election, or in future presidential races. "We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," Lewis wrote, clarifying that the paper intended to prioritise its independence in political coverage.

This stance, however, sparked discontent within the newsroom. In an opinion piece published on the Post’s website, 20 columnists criticised the decision as an “abandonment of the fundamental editorial convictions of the newspaper that we love.” The opinion piece argued that withholding endorsements for presidential candidates marked a departure from the paper’s core mission and historical role.

Jeff Bezos, the owner of The Washington Post, addressed the controversy in a late-Monday opinion piece. He defended the decision, explaining that it aimed to avoid any “perception of bias” or “non-independence.” Bezos, who owns other high-profile companies, acknowledged that his broader business interests complicate matters for the paper’s perceived neutrality.

"When it comes to the appearance of conflict, I am not an ideal owner of The Post," Bezos admitted. However, he emphasised that his decision was entirely principled, adding, "I believe my track record as owner of The Post since 2013 backs this up.”

Bezos further clarified that there had been no consultation with or influence from any candidate, denying any attempt to accommodate former President Donald Trump or any other political figure. He rejected claims that his decision was aimed at protecting his business interests, stating, “No quid pro quo of any kind is at work here.”

The timing of the decision coincided with a meeting between executives of Blue Origin, Bezos’ aerospace company, and Donald Trump on Friday, the same day as the Post’s announcement. Bezos stated he was unaware of this meeting beforehand and recognised that it could fuel speculation of ulterior motives. “I sighed when I found out, because I knew it would provide ammunition to those who would like to frame this as anything other than a principled decision,” he said.