2021 saw over 9000 advertisers turn to TV with a significant number of new entrants: BARC THINK report

Commenting on BARC India’s latest THINK Report, 2021 – A Voluminous Year (Yearly Ad Volume Report 2021) that analyses television advertising volumes for the past year, Aaditya Pathak, head – client partnership & revenue function, BARC India said, “2021 certainly brought in much needed cheer to the broadcast industry. The year started off on a positive note and also ended on a high with the festive quarter. Year on year, despite pandemic impediments, television has repeatedly proved effective for every penny spent for advertisers and brands. 2021 saw over 9000 advertisers turn to television with a significant number of new entrants. Overall, 2021 was a positive year for the industry as a whole that witnessed growing value for both advertisers and broadcasters.”