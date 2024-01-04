25% consumers shift to digital streaming services: Axis My India Survey

Overall household spending has increased for 58% of the families and spending on essentials like personal care & household items have increased for 48% of families. Expenses on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, car and refrigerators have increased for 13% of families. and health-related items such as vitamins, tests, and healthy food have surged for 40% of the families. Consumption of media (TV, internet, radio, etc.) has increased for 22% of families which is a decrease by 1% from last month. Additionally, mobility has increased for 7% of the families.