3 show launches, 3 new announcements and lots more from the house of Applause

Applause Entertainment, a venture of Aditya Birla Group has truly been a powerhouse of disruptive and entertaining storytelling, ever since its inception. From book to screen adaptations to Indian imaginations and Originals, the ‘soon to turn 5’ content studio has packed a ‘binge worthy’ punch with some of the best loved shows on OTT. Recently, Applause took the internet by a storm with back-to-back announcements of upcoming shows including Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, Gandhi and Tanaav. Moreover, it’s been a jam packed June for Applause with 3 new show launches – Udan Patolas (Amazon miniTV), Salt City and Avrodh 2: The Siege Within (SonyLIV).