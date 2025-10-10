30 years of Sony Pictures Networks India: From one channel to media powerhouse

From a single general entertainment channel to one of the country’s largest broadcast and digital networks, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) marked 30 years since its entry into India’s entertainment landscape.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

The journey began in 1995 with the launch of Sony Entertainment Television (SET). What started as a single channel catering to urban audiences has grown into a multi-genre network spanning 28 channels, including general entertainment, movies, kids, regional, sports, and infotainment.

SPNI’s footprint extends far beyond India, reaching over 700 million viewers in more than 150 countries, making it a major player in global media distribution.

Launched on October 8, 1995, SET marked a major shift in Indian television by introducing fresh formats, diverse storytelling, and a global perspective. As one of the first private cable channels in India, SET quickly became a household name, offering a mix of drama, reality, and international content.

It soared in popularity on the backs of shows such as Aahat, CID, Dekh Bhai Dekh,and Crime Patrol. It also launched India's first dance-based reality show, Boogie Woogie. Over the years, SPNI has made strategic content investments to bolster its market position.

In 2009, SET bought the rights to Kaun Banega Crorepati from Star India and brought Amitabh Bachchan back as the host, who had hosted the first two seasons. 15 years later, it remains one of the most popular television shows and rakes in massive viewership and advertising for the channel.

In 2016, it acquired Kapil Sharma’s show from Colors. It went on to become another tentpole property for the channel until the comedian moved to Netflix in 2024.

It acquired the rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) from its debut in 2008 for a 10-year period at a cost of more than US$1 billion. In 2017, it lost the media rights to Star India. In 2024, it secured exclusive media rights for all Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments until 2031, signalling a strong push into premium sports broadcasting alongside its entertainment content.

The company has also successfully expanded into digital streaming with SonyLIV, and its YouTube presence further amplifies reach.

In December 2021, SPNI and ZEEL announced a proposed merger aimed at creating a $10 billion media and entertainment conglomerate.

The deal envisioned combining their television networks, production operations, digital assets, and programme libraries, with Sony holding a 51% stake and ZEEL CEO Punit Goenka leading the combined entity.

However, the merger faced several hurdles. In June 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) barred Goenka from holding directorial positions in any listed company for one year amid an investigation into allegations of insider trading.

Although the ban was lifted in November 2023, it led to disagreements between the two companies about who will lead the merged entity. In January 2024, Sony issued a notice terminating the agreement, stating that ZEEL had not satisfied the closing conditions by the January 21 deadline.

The termination resulted in a legal dispute, with ZEEL seeking a $90 million termination fee from Sony, claiming that the cancellation incurred substantial costs amounting to Rs 432 crore. Both companies initiated arbitration proceedings, but in August 2024, they agreed to withdraw all claims and settled without any continuing obligations or liabilities.

On the occasion of its 30th anniversary, the network shared a video on its social media celebrating four employees who have been with the network since its inception. They reminisce about everything from their first day to their proudest moments at the organisation.







