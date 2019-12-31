4th edition of vdonxt asia is here…

The vdonxt exhibition will entice spectators with avant garde technology that enhances the digital video experience. This edition of vdonxt asia promises to be a fountainhead for dynamic and inspiring discussions around a range of business, strategy, content and marketing related subjects, all in the context of online video. Just like its former editions, the agenda this time will cover all major aspects of the online video business. Some of the themes are as follow: Streaming laughter with OML, The rise of streaming games, The next 100 million, Opportunities for Marketing innovation, The modern media dark, How the rise of OTT is impacting UGC, Playing the product game, among many others.