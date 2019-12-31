4th edition of vdonxt asia is here…

A refined version of India’s largest convention on digital video, the vdonxt asia conference will provide a bird's-eye view of the latest happenings in digital video.
The most engaging convention for those who live by the promise of digital video is back with a bang – the fourth edition of vdonxt asia is here. The day-long event is slated to be held on January 29, 2020, at The Westin, Mumbai. Modeled along the same format as its previous editions, vdonxt asia 2020 will comprise three facets – conference, exhibition and awards.
The conference is all about the business of digital video; some of the biggest names in the business are on board as speakers. A series of intense and insightful sessions will give way to the evening that brings the excitement of the coveted vdonxt awards – an attempt to celebrate some of the best work in digital video. Key jurors include Ajay Gahlaut, Rajdeepak Das, Harish Narayanan, Kaushik Prasad, Abhishek Joshi among several others. Here's the complete list.
The vdonxt exhibition will entice spectators with avant garde technology that enhances the digital video experience. This edition of vdonxt asia promises to be a fountainhead for dynamic and inspiring discussions around a range of business, strategy, content and marketing related subjects, all in the context of online video. Just like its former editions, the agenda this time will cover all major aspects of the online video business. Some of the themes are as follow: Streaming laughter with OML, The rise of streaming games, The next 100 million, Opportunities for Marketing innovation, The modern media dark, How the rise of OTT is impacting UGC, Playing the product game, among many others.
To know the complete agenda, visit: http://www.vdonxt.com/agenda.html
Our trail-blazing line-up of speakers includes names like Ajey Nagar (YouTuber), Anupam Bokey (Sanjiv Goenka Group FMCG), Dolly Jha (Nielsen Media), Gourav Rakshit (Viacom18), Karan Bedi (MX Player), Kranti Gada (Shemaroo), N Dilip Venkatraman (VideoTap), Sameer Nair (Applause Entertainment), Sidharth Shakdher (Hotstar), Taranjeet Singh (ZEE5 India), Vanita Keswani (Madison Media Sigma), among many others.
To know the full line-up of speakers, visit: http://www.vdonxt.com/speakers.html
The vdonxt exhibition will include posh stalls set up by OTT/VOD Service Providers, Video Analytics Firms, Ad Management Software Firms, Digital Video Solution Providers, Production Houses, Cloud Storage Providers, Multi-Channel Networks (MCNs) and other players with fascinating technology that's driving the digital video business. Our exhibitors this year include names like Silly Monks, One Take Media Co, Hippo Video and Divo among others. vdonxt asia 2020 is co-powered by Firework; Silver partner for the event is Nielsen, and Bronze partner is Vidooly.