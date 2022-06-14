50% subscribers on Zee5 come from language markets: Punit Misra

While the Telugu film industry, also known as Tollywood, has emerged as the largest film industry in India in terms of box-office revenues, its presence on OTT platforms is rising only now. In a bid to increase its South Indian offering, many streaming platforms are building its Telugu content slate. However, before these mainstream platforms entered the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana market, there was aha. Launched in 2020, it is an exclusive-platform for Telugu content. It recently expanded into Tamil as well. “Our ambition is to be the number one player,” says Misra.