50% user transactions on fantasy sports platforms from Tier-II, III cities: Deloitte, FIFS report

Key highlights:

Fifty per cent of user transactions on the FS platforms have come in through Tier-II and III cities, which not only promotes digital payment literacy, but also increased engagement and involvement of population in sports through the grassroot level

Currently, it is estimated that close to 30 per cent of the registered user base for FSPs in India is females, a number that is expected to consistently rise in the next few years

Globally, the FS user base has been male dominated. Men account for 67 per cent of the total revenue. Further, the male FS user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14 per cent over 2020-26