57% kids prefer watching TV, while 10% prefer OTT: Searchlight 2022 report

Last month, Dutta, in an interview to afaqs!, had also spoken on similar lines. “There is no other medium like TV to reach out to millions of kids at one time. And, TV is here to stay. However, the digital adaptation has also been robust in the kids’ genre. So, it is not easy for us to avoid digital play. Instead of ensuring that kids stay on TV, our focus is to take their universe outside of TV to make sure that they stay with our characters. We have eight YouTube channels and a full-fledged plan for gaming. All our characters are adapted to the casual gaming format.”