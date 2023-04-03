57% prefer watching IPL on TV, 30% on mobile: Report

Key findings

· Overall household spending has increased for 56% of the families, this reflects a decrease of 2% from last month and 6% from April’22. The net score, which was +51 last month and +53 in April’22 has reduced to +49 this month. The two states, which reflected the highest increase, are Telangana with 70%, followed by Andhra Pradesh with 66%. The age group between 26-50 showcased the highest increase (58%).

Spends on essentials like personal care & household items has increased for 33% of the families, which reflects a dip by 3% from last month and 15% from April’22. The net score, which was at +23 last month and +29 in April’22, has decreased to +21 this month. Essential spends has increased more for rural segment (33%) as compared to the urban counterparts (31%). Karnataka and Tamil Nadu reflects the highest essential spends with 50% and 49% respectively. The age group between 36-50 showcased the highest increase (36%).

Spends on non-essential & discretionary products like AC, Car, and Refrigerator have increased for 4% of families, which is the same as last month and reflects a dip by 9% from April’22. The net score, which was at 0 last month, remains the same.

Expenses towards health-related items such as vitamins, tests, healthy food has surged for 32% of the families. This reflects a decrease in consumption by 3% from last month and 6% from April’22. The health score which has a negative connotation i.e., the lesser the spends on health items the better the sentiments, has a net score value -22 this month. Health related products consumption increased more in rural areas (33%) and among age group of 26-35 (about 34%). Karnataka with 49% and Bihar with 43% reflect the highest spends in health-related products.

Consumption of media (TV, Internet, Radio etc.) has increased for 19% of the families, which is the same as last month and reflects a dip by 3% from April’22. The overall, net score is at 0 this month. Media viewership has increased more in urban areas (21%) and among males (20%) while it is only 17% among females. In addition, media consumption is more among 18-25 YO which (29%) as compared to older age groups.