60% online audiences prefer gaming: ZEE5 report

The report contains statistics about the popularity of online gaming in India.
ZEE5, the leading subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and over-the-top (OTT) streaming service run by Mumbai-based Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), has released a report about the e-gaming sector in India.
The report talks about how India has nearly 433 million gamers, and the market is booming. Also, 60 per cent of the online audiences prefer gaming.
Some of the insights in the report talk about the gender skew, the popularity of genres, and how COVID-induced lockdowns affected gaming habits.
You can read the full report below:
(Hero image courtesy EVG Kowalievska from Pexels)