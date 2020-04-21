64% professionals make upskilling, top priority in tough job market: LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index

Coronavirus has changed the way we work, forever. With more companies working from home, in the face of a looming recession, how do employees feel about their workplaces? To gauge the overall employee sentiment, Linkedin has released its Workforce Confidence Index - which is a bi-weekly pulse on the confidence of the Indian workforce and to understand how people are feeling about the opportunities available to them. The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index is based on an online survey of more than 1,000 members on LinkedIn, and uses a scale from -100 to +100 to reflect professionals’ current sentiments about the jobs market, their financial status, career progression, and their expectations going forward. It is a measure of how professionals feel about their job stability and access to opportunity as well as how business leaders expect to invest in their companies in the near and mid-term.