"65% respondents claim to spend more time consuming news around COVID": OMG India report

The Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has released a research piece 'COVID-19: The Impact on Media Consumption of Indians'. The intent behind the report is to provide insights on the evolving media consumption habits and content formats that are driving media consumption, and media platforms and brands that are seeing an increased adoption by Indians during the COVID-19 outbreak.
As per the report, TV, online video and social media have emerged as the top entertainment mediums among Indians. Music streaming and online games have also struck a chord, as Indians find new ways to keep themselves entertained.
News and movies are the top performing genres on TV. Reruns of popular mythological shows from the 1980s and comedy shows attract the most viewership in the general entertainment channel (GEC) space.
A significant increase in general news consumption has been recorded, with 65 per cent of the respondents claiming to spend more time consuming news around the pandemic.
Cooking shows and music programs are the other top movers, as Indians experiment with cooking new dishes at home and beating the blues by listening to music.
