7 OTT’s for Free, Mazey Karo Multiply with OTTplay Premium

Starter Pack includes OTTs Hallmark Now, Shorts TV, Fuse+, Curiosity Stream, Dust Sci-Fi, Tastemede+ and Docubay.
OTTplay, the AI-based OTT recommendation and content discovery platform, has announced a free trial for its ‘Starter Pack,’ which includes 7 leading OTTs. The platform has achieved over 17,600 signups for its ‘Starter Pack’ subscription plan. Viewers can choose from romance, sci fi, thrillers and documentaries from OTT platforms such as Hallmark Now, Dust Sci-Fi, Docubay, Tastemede+, Shorts TV, Fuse+, and Curiosity Stream that is available to the Indian audience for the first time. With the latest AI-powered technology, the platform aspires to democratize content offered across OTT platforms, thus empowering the users to discover the content they most likely enjoy.
OTTplay provides users with content from its extensive library, which includes over 65,000 web series, movies, and shows spanning 18 different genres and multiple languages. The platform has integrated cutting-edge AI software to provide users with insightful suggestions and built the feature independently.
Commenting on the successful run of the platform, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO – OTTplay said, "The promotion of our unique offer is vital to elevate connection with the audience. OTTplay has today disrupted the entertainment industry with phenomenal content that brings the best of entertainment worldwide. Given the growing popularity of OTT platforms, we wanted to ensure that OTTplay is available to a wider audience so that they can fulfil their wish to watch all the world's content. As a brand, we strive to provide premium content to viewers worldwide, and we look forward to contributing to the audience and offering it a platform to reach the pinnacle of success.”
OTTplay is a streaming platform that allows audiences to access their favourite content from 12 different OTT platforms with a single subscription. At the same, it serves as a one-stop content discovery portal for 55+ OTTs producing incredible content across genres and languages.