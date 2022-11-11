7 OTT’s for Free, Mazey Karo Multiply with OTTplay Premium

Commenting on the successful run of the platform, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO – OTTplay said, "The promotion of our unique offer is vital to elevate connection with the audience. OTTplay has today disrupted the entertainment industry with phenomenal content that brings the best of entertainment worldwide. Given the growing popularity of OTT platforms, we wanted to ensure that OTTplay is available to a wider audience so that they can fulfil their wish to watch all the world's content. As a brand, we strive to provide premium content to viewers worldwide, and we look forward to contributing to the audience and offering it a platform to reach the pinnacle of success.”