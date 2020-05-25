71% want theatres to keep ticket prices the same but spend money on safety measures: Ormax Media report

Despite watching films on OTT or TV, people still prefer the big screen says the report on expected theatre-going behaviour during COVID-19.
How will my movie perform at the box office? A question all studio heads think of all the time when their movie is near release. And most of them knock on the doors on Ormax Media, a video content testing company. It tests scripts, OTT episodes, songs, titles, show taglines, posters, and marketing campaigns.
Ormax Media has released a report called 'Back To The Theatre'. It's a research conducted in 58 cities to understand the audience sentiment regarding going back to theatres when they re-open.
1,000 regular movie goes (15+ years, Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu audience) were surveyed online across 58 cities.
Here are the key takeaways.
82% of the respondents missed going to the theatre during the lockdown. Audiences across language preferences equally missed the big screen.
47% said they will consider a visit 2-3 weeks after theatres re-open.
71% of the respondents want theatres to keep the ticket price the same but spend money on safety measures.
Safety concerns due to the virus were the major barrier to audiences' decision to visit the theatres. And only 9% chose movie consumption on TV/OTT over a visit to the theatre.
More than 2/3rd of the audience are open to watching films of different star cast levels when it comes to revisiting theatres.
You can read the entire report here: