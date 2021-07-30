82.5 Communications launches ABP Desam

Elaborating on the launch, Naveen Raman, senior vice president and branch head, 82.5 Communications – South, said, “Telegu is more than a language. It's a sense of belonging, it's a matter of pride, it's a way of building community. That's how passionate the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are towards their language. We worked on that insight to celebrate their love towards the language through ABP Desam. This thinking is yet another example of what we as an agency do best - be a truly Indian agency by having an insider point of view and approach every time. We did it super successfully for ABP Nadu in Tamil Nadu. And now we are proud to do it again for ABP Desam.”