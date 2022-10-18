84% households in India have more than 1 person watching CTV and spend 4 hours daily on CTV content : Report by mediasmart

Plethora of OTT platforms to view content: People use multiple OTT apps across global, national, regional apps and switch between multiple apps based on the content genre of their preference. 82% of CTV devices generate active bid requests from 4+ OTT platforms.

CTV ads are impactful: 9 in 10 viewers of CTV recall being exposed to ads; 81% of those exposed to ads claim that the ads influenced them.