84 new brands advertised in first 31 matches of Tata IPL 2022: TAM Sports report

84 new brands and 17 new categories have advertised in the first 31 matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League compared to the previous season, as per a report by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. The average ad volume per channel witnessed a 3 per cent rise over IPL 14. The ongoing T20 league is being telecast across 21 channels of the Star India network.
The number of advertisers, brands and categories witnessed a week-on-week growth during the 15th edition of IPL with the count of advertisers increasing by more than 13 per cent since the last two weeks.
Four out of the top five categories (e-comm gaming, pan masala, e-comm wallet, e-comm education) remained common between the two seasons. E-comm online shopping is a new entrant in the top 5 categories. The four categories from the e-comm sector contributed 32 per cent share of the ad volumes. Gaming has remained the top advertising category this year, increasing its share from 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
Amongst the top 5 advertisers, Sporta Technologies (Dream11’s parent company) is the only common brand in the two years. It has retained its first position increasing its ad share volume from 5 per cent to 7 per cent. The new entrants in the list are Vini Product (Fogg Deodrant), KP Pan Foods, Think and Learn (Byju’s) and Tata Digital.
The top five new categories included corporate/brand image, ecommerce-auto rental services, corporate-NBFCS, ATM services/debit cards and two wheelers. Meanwhile categories like securities/share broking organisation, internet service providers and biscuits, hair dyes and pipes/ PVC Fittings, which were present in IPL 15 were missing this year. Among the 84 new brands, Tata Neu topped the list followed by Meesho, Spotify, Winzo Games and Fogg.