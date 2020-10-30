9 in 10 movie lovers, watch both English & Hindi / Regional movies says &flix’s new report on Hollywood movie watchers

The report tries to decode the hunger for Hollywood amongst movie lovers in India.
Gone are the days when only select few enjoyed Hollywood movies, today its fandom in India cuts across languages and cultures thanks to its visual effects, unique concepts and aspirational characters.
To better delve into the lives of these Hollywood fans, ZEE’s &flix has released a report titled ‘Hollywood Is For Everyone’ that decodes the hunger for Hollywood amongst movie lovers in India.
The English movie channel commissioned Nielsen to conduct a study and draw insights from 1500 + movie lovers across metros and Non-Metro cities including – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Indore.
Key highlights from the report:
The study revealed that 9 in 10 Movie Lovers, watch both English & Hindi / Regional movies.
91% of movie lovers feel Hollywood movies have better power-packed action sequences and special effects.
82% stated that TV viewing comes closest to the big screen experience amidst the lockdown. Moreover, 81% of movie lovers claimed Hollywood to be a great way for family bonding.
8 in 10 expressed displeasure in waiting for months before their favourite Hollywood movies are screened on Indian TV channels.
7 in 10 Bollywood / Regional admirers enjoy dubbed versions of Hollywood films but find limited options of movies in their preferred language.
About the Hollywood viewers, compared to Bollywood / Regional admirers, they:
Earn 1.5 times more
2x more likely to buy higher-priced products
Over 2X more likely to own 4-wheelers
Have a stronger presence on Social Media
Sharing her views on the study, Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEE said, “At ZEE, we have always recognized the diversity of the cultures and people that exist within India. The findings from the &flix consumer study are proof that Hollywood aficionados are spread across the ‘many Bharats’ today.
They seek new experiences and have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends. By offering a ‘Ticket to Hollywood’ to these passionate fans, we at &flix continue to win in the many Bharats that coexist. Being the pioneers of some of the most disruptive innovations in the category, we at &flix are truly proud to push the envelope yet again and present the insightful findings that have emerged through this comprehensive study.”
Kartik Mahadev, Business Head, Premium Channels, ZEEL said, “In the hyper-connected world we live in, Hollywood is closer to our homes and hearts now than ever before. Today, Hollywood movies aren’t just for the English-speaking audiences living in metros as we see movie enthusiasts in Bharat and India with the same level of passion and connectedness to the global fan following.
This &flix study delves deeper into the mind of the movie fan and explores their culture that is fully immersed into the movie universe. Since its launch, 2 years ago, &flix has challenged the English movie genre codes in addressing the fan experience on television.
‘Ticket to Hollywood’ broadens access to Hollywood premieres across the width and breadth of the country, bringing movies closer to fans while creating value for brands who want to engage with the passionate audience across regions.”
You can read the report here.