9X Media MD Pradeep Guha passes away

The former president of The Times of India Group succumbed to Stage-4 liver cancer.
Pradeep Guha, managing director of 9X Media and former president of The Times of India Group has passed away. According to reports, he was critically ill and was put on a ventilator on Friday morning. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with Stage-4 liver cancer three weeks ago.
The industry took to Twitter to offer condolences on the media veteran's demise.
Guha worked for Times Group for about three decades and was one of the key architects behind the rise of BCCL from the late 80s onwards. Guha's pioneering contribution in shaping the legendary Times Response team transformed the dynamics of the media & entertainment industry in the country.
In his years at the Times Group, the media veteran pioneered and took to global scale, some of the most iconic events such as Filmfare Awards and Femina Miss India - a mega pageant that has given the Indian film industry some of its biggest leading women filmstars. Guha later went on to lead Zee Telefilms as its CEO and also produced critically acclaimed films such as Fiza, Mission Kashmir and Phir Kabhi.
He is survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket.